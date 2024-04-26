Benchmark Initiates Coverage on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.86.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 92.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.5% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

