BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $148.56 on Friday. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $266.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.40.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BeiGene by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,636,000 after purchasing an additional 285,397 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 17.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,384,000 after buying an additional 588,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,186,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $39,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

