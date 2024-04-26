BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BCE from C$55.50 to C$53.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered BCE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.48.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 52 week low of C$43.96 and a 52 week high of C$65.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0377747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.998 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

