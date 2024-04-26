Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.11.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $17.48 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

