Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

