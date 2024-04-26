Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNED. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.81. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

