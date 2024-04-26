Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OZK. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on OZK
Bank OZK Trading Down 0.8 %
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.