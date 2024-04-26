Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 91.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

