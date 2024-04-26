Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $52.20.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.