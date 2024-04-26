Ball (NYSE:BALL) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 445536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

