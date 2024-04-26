Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Balchem stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Balchem has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $159.52.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
