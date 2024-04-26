Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Balchem Stock Performance

Balchem stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Balchem has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $159.52.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Balchem

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.