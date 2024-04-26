Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 526.80 ($6.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.30) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Price Performance

About Babcock International Group

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 519.50 ($6.42) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 507.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 447.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,608.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 543.50 ($6.71).

(Get Free Report

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.