Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 526.80 ($6.51).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.30) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
