AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target Raised to $85.00

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get AZZ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

AZZ Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. AZZ has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 357,110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 400,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.