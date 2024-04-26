Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $217.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.13. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

