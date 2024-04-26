AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Down 1.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $1,543,000. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 149.5% in the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 34,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 24.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 6.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

