AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.
AT&T Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE T opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
