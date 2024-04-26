Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,012 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. 56,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,254. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

