Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Atlanticus Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $386.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlanticus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atlanticus by 16.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

