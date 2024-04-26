Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Down 54.2% in April

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLCP opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

