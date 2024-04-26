Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $384.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 11.40%.

Separately, TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VET stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.04. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 671,228 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,029,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 397,495 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,311,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.13%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

