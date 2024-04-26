Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.