Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

