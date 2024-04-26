Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argo Blockchain stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Argo Blockchain worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

