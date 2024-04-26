Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after buying an additional 186,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

