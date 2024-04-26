Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.93.

NYSE:APTV opened at $70.13 on Monday. Aptiv has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after buying an additional 65,354 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

