Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.05.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $181.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 52 week low of $162.80 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Apple by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $829,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,311 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

