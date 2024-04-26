Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Appili Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Appili Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.30.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

