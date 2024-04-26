Anglo American (LON:AAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,721.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,721 ($33.61) and last traded at GBX 2,691 ($33.24), with a volume of 42245162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,560 ($31.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($32.49) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.88) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($30.80).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Trading Up 5.4 %

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,946.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,976.90. The company has a market capitalization of £36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14,222.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42,222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.46), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($524,940.45). In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.47), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($331,979.25). Also, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.46), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($524,940.45). 7.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.