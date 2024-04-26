Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives $11.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.84.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

