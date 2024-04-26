AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 57.0% in April

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.03. AmmPower has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.16.
About AmmPower
