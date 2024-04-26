Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

CVE AMX opened at C$1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.92 million, a P/E ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$2.20.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

