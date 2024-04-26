AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 314,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.2 %

AME opened at $177.91 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

