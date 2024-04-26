American Water Works Company, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.16. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AWK opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.18. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

