American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Down 88.9% in April

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBZ opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $304.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.68. American Business Bank has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

