Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.71.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $156.00 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $160.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 62,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

