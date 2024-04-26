Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

AAU opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

