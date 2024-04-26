Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $87.00 at Robert W. Baird

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

NYSE ALSN opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,747,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 222,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $56,334,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

