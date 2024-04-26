ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

ALLETE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

ALE opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

