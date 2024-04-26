Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $370.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.36.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $310.50 on Thursday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.80. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 47.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

