Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day moving average is $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $1,293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

