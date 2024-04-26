agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $9.73 Average PT from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of AGL opened at $5.13 on Friday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

