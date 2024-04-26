Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 273,054 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 124.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,054 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $403,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $160,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $3.39. 29,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,082. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

