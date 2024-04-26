Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

ACHC stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

