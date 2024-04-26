A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.75. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

