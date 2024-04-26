9,200 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brady by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth $164,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,982,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

