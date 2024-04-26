63,018 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 812.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 28.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.3% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.9% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

