6,299 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

