3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MMM opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

