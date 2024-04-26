3,001 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $92.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

