2,923 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $287.22 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.78 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.48.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

